🔥WB Reportedly Wiping All Zack Snyder DCEU Movies From Continuity🔥

There seems to be a little animosity between Zack Snyder and his former collaborators over at Warner Bros. and DC Films, with the director taking thinly-veiled jabs at his former paymasters in a recent social media livestream. Not to mention his constant posting of unseen images, potential storylines and plot points that were removed from his cut of Justice League, with the theatrical version of the movie reportedly a lot different from what the filmmaker originally had in mind.

At this point, we’re likely never going to see the fabled Snyder Cut, and it seems like the studio are also trying to distance themselves from the man who established the entire DCEU with Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ben Affleck is already gone with the Caped Crusader now getting another reboot, and the continued uncertainty surrounding Henry Cavill’s tenure as the Big Blue Boy Scout hasn’t even been cleared up in the slightest.

The superhero franchise seems to be making a concerted effort to move away from the Snyder era, then, and now we’ve heard that anything with his fingerprints on it is set to be wiped from continuity entirely. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad, National Treasure 3 is in development and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, all of which are now confirmed – the events of Snyder’s DCEU films are being more or less erased.

While some of the characters will obviously still remain (like Aquaman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, etc.), the things that happened to them will no longer be part of the overall continuity. For instance, Diana will have never met Batman and Superman.

As we’ve reported previously, the Flash’s long-gestating solo movie is still set to adapt the Flashpoint storyline and the studio see this as the ideal opportunity to reverse, alter and completely remove certain events that happened in prior DCEU outings, with half of the purpose of the The Flash set to be a a method of doing a soft reboot for the entire franchise. And it’s through Barry messing with the timeline that they’ll be able to wipe Snyder’s stuff from continuity.

Exact details on what exactly Mr. Allen is going to do remain hazy, but the DCEU has already heavily reshuffled the deck recently and we imagine that the fans that are still demanding the release of the Snyder Cut aren’t going to be happy if Warner Bros. simply pretend like it never even happened. But this is the direction they seem to be going in now and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.