🔥WB Reportedly Wants Black Adam To Lead DCEU Now Instead Of Harley Quinn🔥

When they put Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad into production back to back, it was clear Warner Bros. had big plans for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and were positioning her as a new leading star of the DCEU. Their plans hit a speed bump, though, when BoP failed to make much of a splash at the box office last month. As we’ve reported before, this has left the studio unsure whether they want to give the Clown Princess more starring roles after TSS.

If this is what they decide, obviously another character will have to step up to fill the space. And according to what We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones who said the supervillain will appear in Shazam! 3, which was later confirmed by Zachary Levi – WB is hoping to make Black Adam the new face of the DCEU. They have a lot of faith in the Rock’s character, we’re hearing, and have started to formulate a bigger trajectory for him.

As we know, Black Adam will mark Dwayne Johnson’s DCEU debut when it arrives in December 2021. Following that, WB is considering having him join the Justice League as remember, they’re planning on rebooting the superhero team. While he’s never been part of the JLA in the comics, this concept does still have roots in Adam’s reformation in the source material, when he became one of the Justice Society.

Our sources – the same ones who also told us the Mask has a cameo in Space Jam 2, which we now know to be true – say that Robert Pattinson’s Batman could go on to be another face of the franchise, too. However, at present, they seem to be less certain about promoting this new version of the Dark Knight. With The Batman yet to be unveiled to the public, WB is apparently waiting to see how audiences respond to him first. This apparently isn’t an issue with Black Adam, though, likely due to Johnson’s proven box office power.

