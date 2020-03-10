🔥WB Reportedly Eyeing Brie Larson To Play Lady Blackhawk In DCEU🔥

Brie Larson has become a household name since she became one of the MCU’s most powerful heroes. Her run as Captain Marvel has made her one of the most sought after actresses in the industry right now and it seems the studio’s biggest rival is looking at her for a significant role in the DCEU.

Larson’s turn as Carol Danvers, the 90s Air Force pilot who gets superpowers from being infused with Tesseract technology, was pretty impressive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female led solo endeavor. She continued to show her strength in Avengers: Endgame and is set to make her next appearance in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series. As for the sequel to her billion-dollar debut, even the actress herself isn’t sure when Captain Marvel 2 will arrive. And while many are wondering when the Academy award-winner will suit up again in the MCU, another studio seems to be interested in her wearing another costume from a different comic book publisher.

According to our sources – the same ones who said Viola Davis would return for the Suicide Squad sequel and that a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, both of which have since been confirmed – Warner Brothers are reportedly eyeing Larson to play Lady Blackhawk in the DCEU. The plan is to introduce the character in either a solo movie or as a member of the JSA in the Black Adam movie, and then have her go on to take a bigger role in the franchise down the road.

Of course, we imagine Larson isn’t the only actress being considered for the part, but she’d certainly be a good choice. After all, her time with Marvel will obviously be up at some point and given how quickly the landscape in the MCU can change, it wouldn’t be crazy to rule out her career with them coming to an end possibly after Captain Marvel 3.

Not to mention that Lady Blackhawk does have a lot of similarities to Larson’s MCU character as well. Zinda Blake was a World War II pilot that ended up in the present and became the pilot for Oracle’s Birds of Prey. Sure, she’s more of an obscure character, but so was Carol Danvers to a certain extent. And if there’s one actress that could successfully bring the hero to the big screen, it would definitely be Larson.