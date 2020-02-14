🔥Wayne McGregor to choreograph new show based on Margaret Atwood trilogy for Royal Ballet🔥

Going Out in London Discover

A brand new ballet based on a trilogy of Margaret Atwood’s novels will come to London.

Acclaimed choreographer Wayne McGregor will be staging the show in a collaboration with the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.

It will be based on Atwood’s collection of three dystopian novels: Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood and MaddAddam.

The three-act ballet, titled MaddAddam, will reach London in 2022, after having its world premiere in Canada this November.

Atwood’s trilogy is set in a near post-apocalyptic future, beset with plague, pandemic and the threat of extinction for humanity.

Featuring a specially composed score by Max Richter, the ballet will reunite the creative team from McGregor’s Olivier Award-winning ballet Woolf Works, which united three of Virginia Woolf’s masterworks.

Director of the Royal Ballet Kevin O’Hare said: “Wayne’s genius in bringing together some of the most exciting creative forces in art today reveals itself again with this latest venture. Collaborating with Margaret Atwood, author of some of the most haunting and potent writing in contemporary literature, is a wonderful prospect for our next co-production with The National Ballet of Canada.”

