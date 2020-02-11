🔥Watford will let me leave 'easily' if interesting transfer offer is made, says Abdoulaye Doucoure🔥

Abdoulaye Doucoure has set his sights on joining a Champions League club if he leaves Watford this summer.

The midfielder endured a slow start to this season, but has kicked on under new boss Nigel Pearson and scored three goals since the turn of the year.

Interest in Doucoure is nothing new, with Paris Saint-Germain tracking him last January and Everton then joining the race in the summer.

However, the Frenchman is not currently allowing himself to be distracted by any interest and will instead evaluate offers at the end of the campaign.

A Champions League club is Doucoure’s preferred destination – while he is also happy in England – and the midfielder does not believe Watford will stand in his way if they receive an “interesting offer” for him.

“I can still progress and still do good things, so if I were to change clubs, it would be to go up a level,” Doucoure told French television channel Canal .

“Clubs that play the Champions League are the goal, but I don’t have a particular one in mind. I’m happy in the Premier League.

“I want to stay in the Premier League, that’s my main wish. Then we’ll see what’s on offer, or not, for me this summer.

“If a big club manages to make an interesting offer for me, of course the club will let me leave, easily.”