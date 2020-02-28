🔥Watford vs Liverpool, Premier League: Starting XIs, prediction, TV, live stream, radio and highlights🔥

Liverpool will look to move within three wins of a first domestic title for 30 years when they travel to face relegation-threatened Watford in Saturday’s late Premier League kick-off at Vicarage Road.

Jurgen Klopp’s dominant Reds currently boast a 22-point lead at the top-flight summit after bouncing back from a rare defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League to produce another hard-earned comeback victory over West Ham earlier this week.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the match…

Possible starting XIs

Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Expert view: Alan Smith

“Watford’s slip back into mediocrity has coincided with the absence of Ismaila Sarr. I’m not sure it’s a coincidence either.

“The young winger’s pace and trickery has been sorely missed over the last few games to leave Nigel Pearson’s side with it all to do, especially against the champions-in-waiting.

“But Sarr returned as a substitute against Manchester United last week.

“Perhaps he can provide the spark to lift Vicarage Road and make everyone believe that Liverpool are beatable, as West Ham did for a spell on Monday night.”

Match prediction

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Coverage starts at 5pm GMT on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with kick-off at 5:30pm. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on talkSPORT.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s match blog with David Lynch at Vicarage Road.

Match highlights

Match highlights will be available to watch on BBC’s Match of the Day, which starts at 10:20pm on Saturday evening, and Sky Sports’ Premier League channel.

