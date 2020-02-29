🔥Watford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League commentary stream, team news, latest score and goals today🔥

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s Premier League coverage of Watford vs Liverpool LIVE at Vicarage Road.

Liverpool are just four wins away from confirming their status as Premier League champions – but Watford are in dire need of a win today.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have won 26 of their 27 League games this season, and boast an unbeaten record along with a 22-point lead as they canter towards their first title in 30 years.

At the other end of the table, Nigel Pearson’s Watford are a point adrift of safety heading into gameweek 28, and need to put points on the board to avoid regelation.

With kick-off scheduled for 5:30pm GMT, follow all the action with David Lynch at Vicarage Road.

Where to watch the match

TV channel: Coverage starts at 5pm GMT on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with kick-off at 5:30pm. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Team news and predicted lineups

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could start this afternoon. Were the midfielder to come in, it is likely he will take the place of Naby Keita.

Klopp’s options from the bench may be limited by the continued absence of Xherdan Shaqiri, who is still recovering from the muscular injury he picked up late last month.

James Milner remains sidelined after missing out on the win over West Ham with a small issue of his own, but should return against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

Liverpool are likely to make few other changes, with captain Jordan Henderson out once more.

Watford (4-2-3-1): Foster; Dawson, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenia; Capoue, Hughes; Sarr, Doucoure, Deulofeu; Deeney

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane