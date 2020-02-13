🔥Watford took notes on my training sessions, reveals former boss Quique Sanchez Flores🔥

Quique Sanchez Flores has revealed that the Watford hierarchy scrutinised his level of performance to the extent they were taking notes on his training sessions.

The Spaniard was appointed in September for a second stint at Vicarage Road after first keeping the club in the Premier League in 2016. His return did not go to plan, however, and he was sacked in December after claiming one win in his 10 Premier League games.

Flores has now lifted the lid on his second spell at Watford and revealed the scrutiny he was under.

“[Watford’s hierarchy] have some attitude right now that is about control of medical staff, about control of training, how the coach trains and they have a person taking notes,” Flores told The Athletic.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t believe in that. You sign a coach, you believe in the coach.

“It’s not normal to have someone taking notes while the coach is in training. I have more than 500 matches as a coach, so how can he analyse me?

“He’s writing, ‘He’s training well. He’s not training well’. When you win, he’d meet with you and say: ‘Okay, we’ve got a lot of confidence in you.’

“But when you lose, the notes become investigative and the same guy is telling you: ‘Okay, I realised this week that…’ So, it’s hard for a coach to work. But with experience you can separate that, with experience you can say: ‘Okay, it happens.’”

Flores also explained that he had differing tactical views to Watford chairman Scott Duxbury, technical director Filippo Giraldi and owner Gino Pozzo.

Flores’ ill-fated return to Vicarage Road lasted less than three months (Getty Images)

The Spaniard opted for a defence-orientated 5-3-2 formation after being appointed, but was urged to be more adventurous.

“I could feel they were pushing me to come back to 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1. I understood perfectly the situation, but I can’t say I was completely convinced,” Flores added.

“They gave me the chance, even in the conversations, and would say: ‘Quique, do you think changing the system would be better?’”

Flores has confessed to feeling “empty” since leaving Watford and he has turned down offers to get back into work.

“It’s about recovering a healthy brain and everything,” he said. “It’s normal. Some coaches finish that way and need time to think and reflect on what happened.”