🔥Watford stun 'unbeatable' Liverpool with thumping 3-0 win as Ismaela Sarr stars🔥

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a spectacular end at Watford as Ismaela Sarr starred to seal a 3-0 win and boost the Hornets’ survival hopes.

Following a cagey opening 45 minutes, Liverpool were no match for Watford after the break as Sarr scored a brace before setting up Troy Deeney to rock the League leaders.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds would have set a new Premier League streak of 19 wins in a row had they collected yet another three points at Vicarage Road, but Nigel Pearson’s side fully deserved their vital win.

In truth, the result will do little to dent Liverpool’s title aspirations – but the manner of the defeat could be a concern for Klopp with their Champions League defence also hanging in the balance.

2020-02-29T19:27:03.013Z

2020-02-29T19:25:28.750Z

Full-time! Watford 3-0 Liverpool

2020-02-29T19:23:19.690Z

92 mins: Liverpool are still searching for a way through, but they know they’re well beaten today.

2020-02-29T19:22:09.110Z

90 mins: Four minutes added on – Liverpool fans belt out ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, but there are some glum faces in the visiting end.

2020-02-29T19:21:33.286Z

89 mins: Final change for Watford – Chalobah on for Doucoure.

2020-02-29T19:18:45.433Z

87 mins: Liverpool have no answer to those Watford goals, and are set for their first Premier League defeat of the season.

2020-02-29T19:14:46.046Z

Liverpool come back with Van Dijk…

2020-02-29T19:14:38.450Z

83 mins: Robertson pulls it back for Lallana… but his shot is blocked.

2020-02-29T19:13:27.580Z

81 mins: What a chance for Sarr!That was the hat-trick chance! He beats the offside trap on the left, steadies himself… and clips it wide!That’s his last chance, and he departs for Pussetto to a standing ovation.

2020-02-29T19:12:21.433Z

80 mins: Ten minutes left for Liverpool to find three goals.It would be foolish to write off this side, but they need an incredible finale now.

2020-02-29T19:11:26.170Z

79 mins: Liverpool are still battling for this, but another cross from Alexander-Arnold is cut out. That Watford back line has been sensational.

2020-02-29T19:10:00.150Z

78 mins: Firmino is replaced for Takumi Minamino – is that Klopp throwing in the towel?

2020-02-29T19:09:33.220Z

Wow. How do you explain this one?

GOAL!

2020-02-29T19:03:35.610Z

GOAL! Watford 3-0 Liverpool | Troy Deeney 72′

Huge mistake from Alexander-Arnold as his lazy backpass is cut out by Sarr, who feeds Deeney, who finds the net with Alisson caught in no mans’ land!

2020-02-29T19:02:54.486Z

71 mins: The clock is ticking down, and Liverpool look a little frantic now.Firmino concedes a free-kick as the Watford crowd cheer, and Klopp flashes a rueful smile on the touchline.

2020-02-29T19:01:38.213Z

Remember, Liverpool have a Premier League record at stake here – if they win, they’ll pass Man City’s record of 18 victories in a row.

2020-02-29T19:01:01.260Z

69 mins: Firmino tries to wriggle through onto the ball in the Watford area, but the defence sees the ball back to Foster.

2020-02-29T19:00:32.593Z

68 mins: Alexander-Arnold whips in a set-piece from the right, but Watford clear the ball once again.They’ve done fantastically so far, but how long can they hold out for?

