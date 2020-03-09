🔥Watford mascot Harry the Hornet accuses Crystal Palace of 'compromising his safety'🔥

Watford mascot Harry the Hornet has accused Crystal Palace of “compromising his safety” when they revealed his identity in a clip shown ahead of Saturday’s match on the big screen at Selhurst Park.

Gareth Evans, who has dressed as a wasp at Watford home matches for around 12 years, sparked a feud with Wilfried Zaha when he threw himself to the floor in front of the Palace winger after a match at Vicarage Road in 2016.

The incident riled Zaha and the visiting fans, and came in the aftermath of a 1-1 draw between the sides in which Zaha had been booked for diving.

Roy Hodgson did not take charge at Palace until nine months after the incident, but later labelled the mascot’s antics “disgraceful”.

Evans was at Selhurst Park as the Eagles beat Watford 1-0 on Saturday, and later tweeted his dismay after Palace screened a video of him not wearing his mask.

“Back home, no thanks to the best efforts of a professional football club compromising my safety – even mates whom are supporters of that club said this and are embarrassed,” he said.

“Onto the next game, You Horns.”

Curiously, Evans’ explains his role as Watford’s mascot in his Twitter bio, alongside a profile picture in which his face is clearly visible. His account has been made private since Saturday’s game.

Speaking about the Zaha incident to Football365, Evans said: “He’s gone past me as he’s walking down the tunnel, the fans are calling him a diver, so I’ve just dived on the ground.

“Nothing more, nothing less. I’ve walked away, and got a reaction from the Palace fans, so I did it again – why wouldn’t I?

“My life certainly changed a little bit after that: social media lockdown, Instagram private.”

There is always a touch of needle when Palace face Watford, with Zaha often the focus of anger from opposition fans. The Ivorian has twice been booked for diving against Watford and won the decisive penalty as Palace beat the Hornets in the 2013 play-off final to win promotion to the Premier League.

Unveiled: Palace screened Harry the Hornet without his mask on ahead of Saturday’s game (Getty Images)

Troy Deeney did the relationship no favours when in 2018 he opened up about Watford’s controversial approach to dealing with Zaha, revealing they “took it in turns” to kick the Palace man.