🔥Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster unsure if negative coronavirus result is good news🔥

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster says he remains unsure about if he should contract coronavirus in a bid to combat the illness in the future.

The 36-year-old recently tested negative for Covid-19, with the club cancelling training last week after a number of players complained of feeling ill, including Foster.

Foster has lifted the lid on how he is coping with a lack of training as Watford close facilities until Friday, but remains curious over the pros and cons of getting infected.

“I had to leave training last week because I fell ill,” he told talkSPORT.

“It started on Monday and got worse as the week went on, to the point where the club were quite concerned that it might be coronavirus.

“They sent a nurse down to do a test on me and, thankfully, it was negative. But I don’t know whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing; it’s unclear whether you want to get the illness so that you’ve got the antibodies in you to go forward or whether you want to steer clear of it completely.

“I suspect it was flu. I have never had the flu before but I’d imagine that’s what it was given that I was shivering and had a high temperature.”