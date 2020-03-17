🔥Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster tests negative for coronavirus after experiencing flu-like symptoms🔥

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has confirmed he was tested for coronavirus last week but his results have come back negative.

The 36-year-old started showing flu-like symptoms and was duly tested to see if he had contracted Covid-19.

Watford were forced to cancel training last Thursday after a few players fell ill, with Foster one of those affected.

However, the goalkeeper’s coronavirus test was negative and he has now lifted the lid on how he is passing the time with football in England currently suspended amid the pandemic.

“I was actually fairly ill last week, to the point the club were quite concerned it might be coronavirus so they sent a nurse down to do a test on me, but thankfully it was negative. I just had a cold,” Foster told talkSPORT.

“Once I got the results though to say it wasn’t coronavirus, I was like, ‘right I need to start doing something’, because I was pulling my hair out.

“It’s very boring. I’m probably doing the same as most people. I’m watching a lot of Netflix, watching TV, reading random and weird stuff, anything to pass the time.

“I’m one for the classics. I’ve re-watched The Office this week for the 100th time, Entourage. I watched Castaway last night with the wife, I’ve watched a few Star Wars things – there’s plenty to keep up with.

“You’ve got to watch what you eat as well. When you’re bored and not feeling so great it’s so easy to just start picking at food and not really watching your diet, but you’ve got to be careful.

“We’re off until Friday now, so in the meantime it’s a case of doing as much gym work and strengthening as you can and I’m out on the bike as much as I can.

“You’ve just got to get your head down and get on with it.”