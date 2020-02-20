🔥Watford full-back Kiko Femenia pushing for return against Manchester United on Saturday🔥

Watford have been boosted by the news Kiko Femenia could finally return to action in time for Sunday’s match with Manchester United.

The full-back has been out of action since New Year’s Day after injuring his hamstring during Watford’s win over Wolves.

Femenia returned to training last Saturday, however, and is now pushing to be involved in the squad for Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

The Spaniard’s return is a boost for Nigel Pearson, who has used the 29-year-old regularly since he was appointed in December.

Femenia has operated at left-back for Pearson and his performances prompted Watford to cool their search for defensive reinforcements in January.

The Spaniard is now ready to return on the left side of defence or take up his usual position at right-back if required.

Watford head to United on Sunday looking for their first Premier League win since January 12, when they beat Bournemouth.

The Hornets have stumbled since then and slipped back into the relegation places, but they can take heart from their performance against United earlier this season.

They beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side 2-0 back at Vicarage Road in December in what was Pearson’s first win since taking charge.