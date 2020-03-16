🔥Watford coronavirus result negative for tested player after training ground shut due to players feeling unwell🔥

Watford training was cancelled last Thursday after some players reported being unwell.

Boss Nigel Pearson confirmed on Friday one player was being tested for coronavirus, and that result has come back negative.

The training ground is not closed, but players are not due to come back in until Wednesday.

Pearson, owner Gino Pozzo, chairman Scott Duxbury and technical director Filippo Giraldi met last week to discuss how the club can deal with the outbreak of covid-19.

“We have tried to be as proactive as possible and to look after the best interests of our players, their families and the staff,” said Pearson.