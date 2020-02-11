waterworks-festival:-new-electronic-music-one-dayer-announced-in-lee-valley

🔥Waterworks festival: New electronic music one-dayer announced in Lee Valley🔥

News
John koli0

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Shanti Celeste are among the acts set to play at a brand new electronic music festival in east London.

Waterworks, which arrives in Lee Valley on August 22, will be housed within a “detached” woodland site.

The line-up is set to “focus on some of the different flavours, strands and genres of dance music that have come to shape the rich musical heritage of London”, featuring a host of DJs from the city and farther afield.

Sherelle, Call Super, Eris Drew and Fauzia are among the other confirmed names, as are Mala, Nicolas Lutz, Object Blue, Craig Richards, Saoirse and Objekt.

The festival will be run by the founders of popular London club night Percolate and Croation festival Love International.

Organisers claim Waterworks’ relatively isolated location will help the festival “deliver the volume and sound pressure proper dance music deserves; we are confident of levels that are unparalleled in east London”.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for Waterworks festival

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £21. Buy them here.

Waterworks line-up so far

Andrew Weatherall
Batu
Ben UFO
Body Hammer: Scott Fraser & Joe Hart 
Bottom Heavy: Wes Baggaley & Dan Beaumont 
Bruce 
Call Super 
Claudia (Pure Vinyl) 
Cõvco 
Craig Richards 
Danielle 
Dave Harvey 
DJ Storm
Dr Banana 
Equiknoxx ft Gavsborg, Shanique Marie & Time Cow (Live) 
Eris Drew 
Fauzia 
Gideön 
GiGi FM 
Hamish & Toby 
Iration Steppas 
Jade Seatle 
Jane Fitz 
Job Jobse 
Karenn (Live) 
Kit Seymour
Krywald & Farrer 
L U C Y 
Lukas Wigflex 
Mala 
Nicolas Lutz 
Novelist 
Object Blue 
Objekt 
Om Unit
Pangaea 
Pearson Sound 
Raw Silk 
Saoirse 
Shanti Celeste
Sherelle 
Sicaria Sound 
Unai Trotti 
Yu Su 
Zakia

Related Posts

hola-ola:-new-ride-sharing-app-launching-in-london-in-february-to-take-on-uber

Hola Ola: new ride-sharing app launching in London in February to take on Uber

John koli
global-death-toll-from-coronavirus-rises

Global death toll from coronavirus rises

mariya smith
brexit-day:-sadiq-khan-leads-#londonisopen-campaign-as-uk-departure-looms

Brexit Day: Sadiq Khan leads #LondonIsOpen campaign as UK departure looms

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *