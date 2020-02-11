🔥Waterworks festival: New electronic music one-dayer announced in Lee Valley🔥
Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Shanti Celeste are among the acts set to play at a brand new electronic music festival in east London.
Waterworks, which arrives in Lee Valley on August 22, will be housed within a “detached” woodland site.
The line-up is set to “focus on some of the different flavours, strands and genres of dance music that have come to shape the rich musical heritage of London”, featuring a host of DJs from the city and farther afield.
Sherelle, Call Super, Eris Drew and Fauzia are among the other confirmed names, as are Mala, Nicolas Lutz, Object Blue, Craig Richards, Saoirse and Objekt.
The festival will be run by the founders of popular London club night Percolate and Croation festival Love International.
Organisers claim Waterworks’ relatively isolated location will help the festival “deliver the volume and sound pressure proper dance music deserves; we are confident of levels that are unparalleled in east London”.
How to get tickets for Waterworks festival
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £21. Buy them here.
Waterworks line-up so far
Andrew Weatherall
Batu
Ben UFO
Body Hammer: Scott Fraser & Joe Hart
Bottom Heavy: Wes Baggaley & Dan Beaumont
Bruce
Call Super
Claudia (Pure Vinyl)
Cõvco
Craig Richards
Danielle
Dave Harvey
DJ Storm
Dr Banana
Equiknoxx ft Gavsborg, Shanique Marie & Time Cow (Live)
Eris Drew
Fauzia
Gideön
GiGi FM
Hamish & Toby
Iration Steppas
Jade Seatle
Jane Fitz
Job Jobse
Karenn (Live)
Kit Seymour
Krywald & Farrer
L U C Y
Lukas Wigflex
Mala
Nicolas Lutz
Novelist
Object Blue
Objekt
Om Unit
Pangaea
Pearson Sound
Raw Silk
Saoirse
Shanti Celeste
Sherelle
Sicaria Sound
Unai Trotti
Yu Su
Zakia