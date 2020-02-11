🔥Waterworks festival: New electronic music one-dayer announced in Lee Valley🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Shanti Celeste are among the acts set to play at a brand new electronic music festival in east London.

Waterworks, which arrives in Lee Valley on August 22, will be housed within a “detached” woodland site.

The line-up is set to “focus on some of the different flavours, strands and genres of dance music that have come to shape the rich musical heritage of London”, featuring a host of DJs from the city and farther afield.

Sherelle, Call Super, Eris Drew and Fauzia are among the other confirmed names, as are Mala, Nicolas Lutz, Object Blue, Craig Richards, Saoirse and Objekt.

The festival will be run by the founders of popular London club night Percolate and Croation festival Love International.

Organisers claim Waterworks’ relatively isolated location will help the festival “deliver the volume and sound pressure proper dance music deserves; we are confident of levels that are unparalleled in east London”.

The European music festivals worth travelling for this summer

How to get tickets for Waterworks festival

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £21. Buy them here.

Waterworks line-up so far

Andrew Weatherall

Batu

Ben UFO

Body Hammer: Scott Fraser & Joe Hart

Bottom Heavy: Wes Baggaley & Dan Beaumont

Bruce

Call Super

Claudia (Pure Vinyl)

Cõvco

Craig Richards

Danielle

Dave Harvey

DJ Storm

Dr Banana

Equiknoxx ft Gavsborg, Shanique Marie & Time Cow (Live)

Eris Drew

Fauzia

Gideön

GiGi FM

Hamish & Toby

Iration Steppas

Jade Seatle

Jane Fitz

Job Jobse

Karenn (Live)

Kit Seymour

Krywald & Farrer

L U C Y

Lukas Wigflex

Mala

Nicolas Lutz

Novelist

Object Blue

Objekt

Om Unit

Pangaea

Pearson Sound

Raw Silk

Saoirse

Shanti Celeste

Sherelle

Sicaria Sound

Unai Trotti

Yu Su

Zakia