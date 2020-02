🔥Waterworks festival: New electronic music one-dayer announced in Lee Valley🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Andrew Weatherall, Ben UFO and Shanti Celeste are among the acts set to play at a brand new electronic music festival in east London.

Waterworks, which arrives in Lee Valley on August 22, will be housed within a “detached” woodland site.

The line-up is set to “focus on some of the different flavours, strands and genres of dance music that have come to shape the rich musical heritage of London”, featuring a host of DJs from the city and farther afield.

Sherelle, Call Super, Eris Drew and Fauzia are among the other confirmed names, as are Mala, Nicolas Lutz, Object Blue, Craig Richards, Saoirse and Objekt.

The festival will be run by the founders of popular London club night Percolate and Croation festival Love International.

Organisers claim Waterworks’ relatively isolated location will help the festival “deliver the volume and sound pressure proper dance music deserves; we are confident of levels that are unparalleled in east London”.

How to get tickets for Waterworks festival

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at ÂŁ21. Buy them here.

Waterworks line-up so far

Andrew Weatherall

Batu

Ben UFO

Body Hammer: Scott Fraser & Joe HartÂ

Bottom Heavy: Wes Baggaley & Dan BeaumontÂ

BruceÂ

Call SuperÂ

Claudia (Pure Vinyl)Â

CĂ”vcoÂ

Craig RichardsÂ

DanielleÂ

Dave HarveyÂ

DJ Storm

Dr BananaÂ

Equiknoxx ft Gavsborg, Shanique Marie & Time Cow (Live)Â

Eris DrewÂ

FauziaÂ

GideönÂ

GiGi FMÂ

Hamish & TobyÂ

Iration SteppasÂ

Jade SeatleÂ

Jane FitzÂ

Job JobseÂ

Karenn (Live)Â

Kit Seymour

Krywald & FarrerÂ

L U C YÂ

Lukas WigflexÂ

MalaÂ

Nicolas LutzÂ

NovelistÂ

Object BlueÂ

ObjektÂ

Om Unit

PangaeaÂ

Pearson SoundÂ

Raw SilkÂ

SaoirseÂ

Shanti Celeste

SherelleÂ

Sicaria SoundÂ

Unai TrottiÂ

Yu SuÂ

Zakia