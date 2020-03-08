🔥Waterloo Bridge blocked as topless activists from Extinction Rebellion stage International Women's Day protest🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Waterloo Bridge has been blocked by topless activists from Extinction Rebellion who are staging a protest on International Women’s Day.

On Sunday, a group of 31 women formed a chain across Waterloo Bridge to “highlight the disproportionate impact of the climate and ecological emergency on women”.

At around 11am, Transport for London said the bridge “is being blocked in both directions by protesters” and advised motorists in the area to expect delays.

A spokeswoman for XR said: “A January 2020 report by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature found that climate breakdown and environmental degradation are driving an increase in violence against women.”

She added: “The report found that deforestation and the degradation of land mean women have to travel further to collect the things they need, like firewood, and are exposed to violence, rape and abduction when they make these journeys.

“UN figures indicate that 80 per cent of people displaced by climate change are women.”

The protestors will later join the events organised by Women’s Strike Assembly at Oxford Circus from 3pm.

Sarah Mintram, a former teacher who took part in the action in London, said: “It’s mainly women in poorer countries in the global south that are experiencing the increase in violence but this will be the reality for all women if the climate and ecological crisis continues to go unaddressed.

“We are here to raise the alarm about what is happening to our sisters around the world and to tell women in the UK the climate and ecological emergency is your issue – it will affect you as a woman if we do not persuade our government to take urgent action starting now.”

More follows…