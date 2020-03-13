Water shut off? It’s coming back on in wake of COVID-19, American Water announces

CREVE COEUR — American Water, the parent company of Missouri American and Illinois American, announced Thursday it won’t shut off residents’ water service during the coronavirus pandemic, citing public safety as a concern.The company also said it will restore service to previously shut-off customers, but said restoration work may take some time.“If your service has been turned off prior to March 12, we will restart your service,” the utility company said. The water company previously announced it would shut off services to four T.E.H. Realty apartment complexes in the St. Louis area on March 12, citing past due bills. That won’t happen now.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

To help our readers keep up with news, we’ve created a free daily email newsletter.

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’