🔥Watch: Your Favorite Transformer Returns In Awesome Bumblebee 2 Fan Trailer🔥

Fan trailers are like normal trailers, only fan-ner. Fannerer? Any other spelling of that is just going to draw dodgy looks. Yes, if you hadn’t already guessed, we’re looking at a fan trailer today. The question is, though, for what film?

Well, that film would be Bumblebee 2. Of course, it hasn’t entered production yet – in fact, it hasn’t even got a finished script – but that hasn’t stopped some bright spark with too much time on his hands imagining what it’d look like. Yes, talented YouTuber Billy Crammer’s new effort is just as impressive as his previous ones and you can catch it up above.

The first, and to date only Bumblebee movie was something of a surprise hit. Though it was only a modest box office success, the absence of director Michael Bay appears to have brought critics flocking to the Transformers franchise like never before – its Rotten Tomatoes score of 92% blitzes anything in the Bay-made production line.

Me? I have a soft spot for the first film, as of all the things you’d least expect from a Michael Bay movie, Transformers had a grain of Spielbergian sentimentality (which comes down to his integral role in getting it made in the first place). But the sequels have inevitably poisoned the well. Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon were unadulterated garbage, and Age of Extinction is still one of the worst films I’ve ever seen. For those clear and obvious reasons, I’ve yet to summon the energy to stick on The Last Knight.

If you want to leap to the defense of any of those movies, or simply concur in agreement, leave a comment at your discretion. Maybe even give the Bumblebee 2 fan trailer another spin. After all, it’s all we’ve got for the time being.