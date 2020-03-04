🔥Watch: Woody Harrelson Causes Carnage In Venom 2 Fan Trailer🔥

Carnage is set to make his big screen debut in Venom 2, and folks everywhere are understandably excited to see the first trailer for the film. While there’s no telling when it may arrive, this epic new fan-made teaser will absolutely hold audiences over until the real thing drops.

Moviegoers that stuck around for the traditional post-credits scene from the first film were surprised and delighted to see Woody Harrelson sitting in a cell playing Cletus Kasady. Kasady’s a serial killer from the comics who also gets his very own symbiote in the form of Carnage. He’s like Venom in many ways, but he’s probably more similar to Riz Ahmed’s Riot. Set photos and videos are all we’ve seen so far of Harrelson’s take on the Marvel psychopath, but for those really looking for some Carnage, we now have just the thing for you

StryderHD has done it again and delivered another impressive fan-made creation that will undoubtedly raise anticipation for the real trailer for Venom 2. This intriguing concept is full of action, suspense and mayhem with just a touch of horror. If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that Carnage will truly put Brock and Venom to the test in the next film. The best part about this trailer comes at the end though, when the two take a bite out of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, something we can pretty much guarantee won’t happen in the actual movie, but is fun to see nonetheless.

It’s hard to imagine fans saying no to a Maximum Carnage film and it’s already been reported that Sony is interested in making a spinoff with Kasady leading the way. So, parts of this chilling concept may see the light of day at some point. Until then, however, folks can enjoy this fan-made trailer until the actual one shows up. After all, if this video proves to be anything like what Sony has in store for audiences, then you’ll want to mark your calendar for October 2nd, 2020, which is when Venom 2 finally arrives, so you don’t miss a second of the action.