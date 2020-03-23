🔥Watch: Wonder Woman Fights Thanos In Awesome Avengers: Endgame Fan-Edit🔥

Despite having every MCU superhero assembled, Thanos still became a formidable foe and when it weren’t for Tony Stark’s sacrifice, he would’ve scored another victory by the finish of Avengers: Endgame. But I understand what you’re thinking; if the combined might of the MCU wasn’t enough to avoid the Mad Titan, how would the heroes of DC fair against him?

Avengers: Infinity War saw Thanos collect the six Infinity Stones and get rid of 1 / 2 of all living things around. In the sequel, which served because the last chapter in the Infinity Saga and became the highest-grossing movie ever, the Avengers united again to undo the damage once, nonetheless it came at a price; in the ultimate battle, the Mad Titan overwhelmed all of the heroes again and almost destroyed the complete universe before Tony stepped up and sacrificed himself to defeat the big bad forever. But would an improvement be made because of it if some DC superheroes, say Superman or Wonder Woman, have there been with the Avengers in those defining moments?

Well, through the magic of clever editing, one fan has were able to generate Diana Prince to handle Thanos alongside all of those other Avengers. As seen above, Wonder Woman arrives in a portal and knocks the villain down using lightning as Thor and Captain America look on. She charges her Bracelets of Submission to complete him off then.

Needless to say, while Princess Diana, as depicted in this fan-edit, is overpowered for the capability of the plot too, we shouldn’t forget that she’s quite literally killed Ares, the God of War, in her first solo movie, so that it wouldn’t be that surprising if she could undertake Thanos in Avengers: Endgame simply by herself.

Regardless, Gal Gadot’s second solo outing in Wonder Woman 1984 could be delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’ll oftimes be some time before we see her face another world-threatening villain again.