🔥Watch Watford vs Liverpool: LIVE stream and TV channel for today's Premier League match🔥

Watford and Liverpool meet at Vicarage Road today with both sides battling for points at either end of the Premier League table.

Liverpool are an incredible 22 points clear at the top of the table, and need just four more victories to be certain of winning the title.

As for Watford, the Hornets sit 19th and a point adrift of safety as the relegation battle tightens up heading into the run-in.

Nigel Pearson’s hosts would dearly love a win today, but they will have to do what no other Premier League side has done so far this season – beat Liverpool in a top-flight contest.

Here’s how you can follow all of the action…

TV channel: Coverage starts at 5pm GMT on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels, with kick-off at 5:30pm. Sky Sports is available via Now TV with a day pass for £9.99.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match online via SkyGo and the SkyGo app, with a mobile month pass available for £5.99.

Radio: You can listen to the match live on talkSPORT.

Text commentary: You can follow the game live on Sunday with Standard Sport’s match blog with David Lynch at Vicarage Road.