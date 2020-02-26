🔥Watch: Wade Wilson And Wolverine Join Forces In Deadpool 3 Fan Trailer🔥

The current status of Deadpool 3 is up in the air. We know that the project’s in development, but that’s about it. While we wait to learn more about it, though, one fan has now decided to put together a trailer for a third movie in the series, and it features the return of Wolverine.

When the House of Mouse took over the rights to Deadpool, fans everywhere thought that the days of the extremely violent, foul-mouthed antihero were numbered and never again would audiences enjoy Ryan Reynolds breaking the fourth wall for a gut-busting reference. At least, not in R-rated territory. Disney is notoriously known for being family-friendly, after all, and the DP movies are probably a bit too raunchy for an MCU slot.

Indeed, the R-rating is reportedly in question now and while we wait to see which way things will go, YouTube channel MacamTV has taken matters into their own hands and put together a fun little fan-made trailer for the movie. In it, Deadpool’s looking to take on Cable and the Punisher, but he won’t be doing so alone. Instead of recruiting Colossus or Negasonic Teenage Warhead for this ordeal though, Wade decides to do something fans have wanted to see for a very long time and teams up with the one and only Wolverine.

Of course, just because Wade hasn’t been on the big screen lately doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. He’s recently taken his talents to the world of video games. Yes, Deadpool’s appearance in Fortnite Chapter 2 has caused quite the stir and the Marvel character has become a big hit with gamers.

But circling back to his big screen adventures, and there’ve been reports that the Merc is a lock for a Phase 4 MCU debut, possibly in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whatever the future holds for Deadpool though, if the next film he’s in is anything like this fan-tailored creation, it’s sure to be another big hit for Marvel and the property as a whole.