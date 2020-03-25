🔥Watch: Tom Holland Shares Ten-For-Ten Challenge Video From Self-Isolation🔥

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, has gone all-in on the Instagram ten-for-ten challenge in a new video.

The ten-for-ten challenge asks Instagrammers to do 10 pushups before nominating 10 more friends or followers to do the same. Though many people taking part in the challenge struggle to do the full amount, the young and fit Holland had no issues at all pulling off all 10 in rapid succession before promptly nominating some of his fellow Avengers and other friends.

Among the MCU stars nominated were Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Dave Bautista, Elizabeth Olsen, and Chris Pratt. Holland even went so far as to rope in non-MCU superheroes like Hugh Jackman from X-Men and Ryan Reynolds from Deadpool, all of whom should have no issues hitting a quick 10 pushups so they can nominate some celebrities themselves.

You can see the video for yourself below, which Holland shared from Coronavirus self-isolation, with the actor announcing over the weekend that he’d be self-isolating since he hasn’t been feeling well. Judging by what we see here, though, he seems to be doing better now.

Tom Holland is making sure the Avengers stay in shape 💪

(via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/el5sJjjXF2

— Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 24, 2020

Of course, at this point, most everyone is isolating themselves in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that has infected over 450,000 and killed 18,000 globally. As the pandemic rapidly accelerates across the world, many countries have banned traveling abroad and have severely limited citizens’ ability to leave their homes. It’s an unfortunate scenario, but tons of other celebrities are helping people cope with their fears and anxieties as well by posting lighthearted humor – Arnold Schwarzenegger introduced the world to his unusual in-home pets last week, and William Shatner is keeping a captain’s log of his self-quarantine.

As for what Tom Holland will be up to once this is all over, well, he’ll soon be starring as a young Nathan Drake in the upcoming film adaptation of Uncharted, and his sci-fi flick Chaos Walking also recently received a release date after years of production turmoil. Though it’s unseen how the coronavirus will affect the long-term MCU release schedule, he’s currently set to reprise his role as Peter Parker as well in the tentatively-titled Spider-Man 3 on July 16th, 2021.