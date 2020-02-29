🔥Watch ‘Three Jokers’ Joaquin Phoenix, Heath Ledger, And Jared Leto Together In Amazing Fan Trailer🔥

Prepare to get chills watching “Batman: The Three Jokers” trailer, a fan-made video combining almost everything DC fans have loved about the movies and the comics.

It’s essentially a Joker sequel, picking up from Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 movie, but also bringing in the late Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight and Jared Leto’s Joker from Suicide Squad — plus Ben Affleck’s Batman, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Amy Adams’ Lois Lane, and even Jack Nicholson! Not in full Joker makeup from the 1989 Batman movie, but billed as “Joe Chill” in the YouTube credits, for the Gotham City mugger who killed Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Here’s what YouTuber Eli Q created in a 2:46 minute trailer:

Ballpark: How much money would this movie make in theaters? I’m going with $2 billion. Well, it’s really priceless because there’s no way it could happen, especially with Heath Ledger no longer with us to bring back his Oscar-winning character.

Here’s the synopsis Eli Q shared with the fan trailer:

After being released from Arkham Asylum, Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) returns to Gotham City a reformed man. However, he is soon caught in a gang war between two criminal masterminds (Heath Ledger & Jared Leto) who have taken his mantle of “Joker.”

The video has taken off in the past couple of days, but I don’t think it’s even being appreciated enough.

The timing is great, too, and not just because Joaquin Phoenix picked up an Oscar for Joker earlier this month. DC fans are also awaiting Batman: Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok. Artist Fabok warned that the ending is going to “cause quit the stir”:

This isn’t the first time fans have tried to bring the various DC universes together on the big screen. Just last week we saw a cool fan poster with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and Robert Pattinson’s Batman. That was based off new images from The Batman set, where Pattinson is just starting to film his first movie as the Caped Crusader.

But there are no current plans for those characters to combine universes, just like Ben Affleck has no plans to return as Batman, Jared Leto is apparently out as the Joker — fans are the only ones adding his Joker to anything anymore — and of course Heath Ledger. The loss of Heath Ledger on every level is incalculable.

There have been talks, but just talks at this point, about a Joker sequel for Joaquin Phoenix. And we do know we’ll see Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn again. We can see her right now in Birds of Prey but she’ll also be in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which just wrapped filming with a photo that shows Harley front and center.

What do you think of this “Three Jokers” trailer? Would you have gone to see this movie, after watching that trailer? (Anyone who says no should head straight to Arkham Asylum.)