🔥Watch the trailer for Hulu’s new comedy The Great🔥

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: (L-R) Tony McNamara, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, and Marian Macgowan of “The Great” speak during the Hulu segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Hulu has released the trailer for a new comedy series, The Great, which is a comedic look at the rise of Catherine the Great.Hulu recently released the trailer for its latest comedy series, The Great. If the trailer is any indication, this will be a beautiful period piece and a witty comedy. What more could you ask for?This series is a satirical look at the rise to power of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. Elle Fanning stars as Catherine and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III. The series follows her rise in a fictional and comical fashion.Starring alongside Fanning and Hoult will be Gwilym Lee, Pheobe Fox, Louis Hynes, and Adam Godley.The series premieres on Hulu on May 15 and is written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite), who originally wrote it for the stage. He told Deadline: “If you have a live audience, you know if you’ve succeeded or failed with comedy.”McNamara isn’t the only thing The Great has in common with The Favourite; Hoult starred in that movie as well. Perhaps that will be a winning combination and bode well for this new series since The Favourite was one of 2018’s best films.You can view the trailer below.The trailer shows us some comedic bits and pieces, as well as the fabulous fashions of the day. The fashions are one of the reasons people watch period pieces, the extravagance.Historically, Catherine the Great was a progressive leader for Russia, but many scandals followed her in her personal life, so her accomplishments are often overshadowed because of this. This series is more of a tongue-in-cheek version of her story. It will be fun to see how they portray her.Peter III only held his throne for six months when he was overthrown by his wife. She then plotted against him, and he was assassinated. Those are the facts, but as we know from the trailer, this series only “sort of” contains any historically accurate facts.My hope for this series is that it is full of comedy and fun because I will be watching for fashions, but it is always good to be entertained as well.Watch for The Great on May 15 only on Hulu.