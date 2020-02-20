🔥Watch The Mighty Ducks Star Emilio Estevez Get Into Character At A Real NHL Game🔥

It’s been a long time since Emilio Estevez last strapped on the skates in a Mighty Ducks movie. The actor last portrayed Coach Gordon Bombay, truly one of cinema’s greatest fictional coaches, in 1996’s D3: The Mighty Ducks. Now, 24 years later he’s returning to the ice for the upcoming Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks. With the series now filming, Emilio Estevez got into character at a real NHL game. Take a look:

As you can see, Emilio Estevez attended Wednesday night’s NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks. Sports broadcasts often highlight celebrities in attendance, and seeing Emilio Estevez at a hockey game could not go unnoticed. The Vancouver Canucks Twitter account expressed pretty much the sentiment every 90s kid would feel upon seeing Emilio Estevez, screaming “COACH BOMBAY!!!”

Unfortunately for the Canucks, they probably could have used some of that classic Bombay Magic because the team came up just short, falling to the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Did they even try the Flying V? Knucklepuck? Anything? I guess those little Duck tricks don’t work at this level. Of course, the original film The Mighty Ducks from 1992 was set in Minneapolis, Minnesota and filmed in that state, so maybe the Bombay Magic was in full effect, just not for the home team.

It was appropriate that Emilio Estevez attend an NHL game as the actor is getting back into character as Coach Gordon Bombay after over two decades. And attending a hockey game is probably a much better way to get into that mindset than getting a DUI and being forced to perform community service by coaching a ragtag peewee hockey team.

It’s certainly cool to see Emilio Estevez back in a hockey arena and while he may have been attending the game to get back into the character of Gordon Bombay or because he was just a fan, he was conveniently in the area. Unlike The Mighty Ducks film, which shot in Minnesota, the new Disney+ series is actually filming in Hollywood North, otherwise known as Vancouver, Canada.

The Mighty Ducks series was already an exciting prospect but when we found out last week that Emilio Estevez would be returning as Coach Gordon Bombay, that just made this more of a must watch. But while familiar faces in a beloved property are always good, it’s great to see some new blood as well. To that end, Emilio Estevez will be joined in The Mighty Ducks by Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham.

Lauren Graham will play Alex, whose young son Evan, played by Good Boys’ Brady Noon, is cut from the now powerhouse Mighty Ducks team, prompting Alex to start a new team so her son can play. Emilio Estevez’s Gordon Bombay is poised to help the new team with some sage wisdom, just as Joss Ackland’s Hans helped him and Joshua Jackson’s Charlie Conway in The Mighty Ducks and D3: The Mighty Ducks.

We’ll have to see if any other familiar faces return for the Disney+ series, which does not yet have a release date. We’ll keep you updated on The Mighty Ducks, but in the meantime, check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what movies are headed to theaters this year.