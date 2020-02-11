🔥WATCH: Students Thrown Around As School Bus Overturns In Horrible Crash🔥

February 11, 2020 at 4:20 pm

THORNVILLE, Ohio (CBS Local) — Newly released video shows the terrifying moments inside of a school bus as it crashed with 25 students on board, injuring eight of them.

The video, which was released Monday, shows the students catapulted from their seats, hitting the roof and then getting pinned against the right windows as they screamed for help.

The Northern Local Schools bus had struck a Ford Mustang at an intersection near Thornhill in Perry County, Ohio, on Dec. 19, CBS affiliate WBNS reported.

42-year-old Joseph Thornton of Lancaster was driving a Ford Mustang when he allegedly ran a red light and hit the bus, according to a crash report.

The bus then went off the road and flipped on its side.

Eight students and the bus driver, 74-year-old Danny Hupp, were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thornton reportedly suffered a broken back. He was allegedly driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.

