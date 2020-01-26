🔥WATCH | SRK sharing his idea of Hindustan is as magical as himself🔥

Shah Rukh KhanBen Pruchnie/Getty Images

The king of humour and hearts, Shah Rukh Khan never fails to please his audience every time he makes an appearance on screen. Not only he is a great actor, but SRK epitomizes the idea of a true human! A Muslim by religion, SRK married his childhood love Gauri, who is a Hindu by religion. And his ideas on what is Hindustan ON Republic day is sure to melt your heart!

He is one of those actors who makes sure that his home and family is away from discussing religion and once again he has proved the same. The ‘Badshah’ actor revealed that in the column asking for an individual’s religion, his children write “Indian” instead of Hindu or Muslim.

SRK on Hindustan

The actor disclosed the same when he appeared on the episode of Dance Plus 5 aired on Saturday. He iterated the fact that his family does no Hindu-Muslim.

“Humne koi Hindu-Musalman ki baat hi nahi ki. Meri biwi Hindu hai, mai Musalman hoon. Aur mere jo bacche hain, wo Hindustan hain,” SRK said as an overwhelmed audience listened.

“Jab wo school gae to school me wo bharna padta hai ki religion kya hai. To jab meri beti choti thi, usne aa ke pucha bhi mujhse ek baar, ‘papa hum kaun se religion ke hain?’ Maine usme ye likha ki hum Indian hi hain yaar, koi religion nahi hai. Aur hona bhi nahi chahiye. (We have never discussed Hindu-Muslim. My wife is Hindu, I am a Muslim and our kids are Hindustan. When they went to school, they had to write their religion. My daughter came to me once and asked ‘what is our religion?’ I simply wrote in her form that we are Indian, there’s no other religion and shouldn’t be ),” he continued.

What more proof would you ask SRK to show than the names of his children, about his idea of India. The actor expressed that he and family delve in the fervour of every festival and even have named their children with a careful thought.

“I gave my son and daughter names that could pass for generic (pan-India and pan-religious) ones – Aryan and Suhana. The Khan has been bequeathed by me so they can’t really escape it,” Shah went on.

Yes, he was born a Muslim, but Shah doesn’t proclaims himself as a very religious person who reads his namaz five times. He added, “I’m not religious in terms of reading namaz [prayer] five times but I am Islamic. I believe in the tenets of Islam and I believe that it’s a good religion and a good discipline.”

SRK on work front

In his career spanning over decades, he has started in a slew of films wherein he has played the role of a non-Muslim most of the time. He was last seen in ‘Zero’ which didn’t do well at the box office. SRK is yet to announce his next project.