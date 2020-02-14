🔥Watch Sonic The Hedgehog’s Jim Carrey Instantly Pop Back Into Character As The Grinch🔥

It’s been almost over five years since a new Jim Carrey comedy film has hit theaters. That’s way too long. Remember a time when you could catch the actor in a new movie a couple times a year? Now, the 58-year-old actor is back in the wacky role of Dr. Ivo Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, and he completely commits to going all the way there with his winning brand of weird.

He’s clearly still got it, and while promoting Sonic the Hedgehog, at one point Jim Carrey seamlessly popped back into his character of The Grinch. Check this out:

Well, that just expanded our hearts a couple sizes. This Christmas, it will have been twenty years since Ron Howard’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas was first released, and Jim Carrey acts like he just jumped off the set. It’s quite amazing how the actor can transform his face into the character without the need for makeup or prosthetics.

The clip is from an interview with Rotten Tomatoes where Jim Carrey is asked about the various characters he’s played that have since become Halloween costumes. The Grinch is a huge one that fans can meet during the holidays at Universal Studios’ Grinchmas and is often copied in Carrey’s likeness. The actor feels proud to be lucky enough to be behind roles such as Ace Ventura, The Mask and The Riddler that are still often paid tribute to with Halloween costumes.

Will Dr. Ivo Robotnik join the likes of these famous characters during this year’s spooky season? Here’s what Jim Carrey said:

I’m so gratified by that kind of stuff. I have people coming up to me going, ‘I was just literally The Mask on Halloween’. Or new filmmakers who have just broken through going ‘I started because of Dumb and Dumber.’ It’s really fun when you see a little kid dressed up like the Grinch.

And that’s when Jim Carrey goes full Grinch on ‘em! The actor clearly still finds a lot of joy surrounding his older and most famous roles, and it’s nice to see him back in action, doing what audiences most love him for. Sonic the Hedgehog went down a rocky road after fan outcry over the Sega character’s first look, but director Jeff Fowler listened to concerns and delayed the release in order to have the hedgehog’s look redesigned.

Sonic the Hedgehog has received many positive reviews, with a fresh 64% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and a 94% audience score. The movie opened Thursday night to a solid $3 million opening, and it’s expected to complete the weekend at No. 1 with over a $40 million first weekend debut.

Check out Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog in theaters now.