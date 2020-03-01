🔥Watch Simone Biles master the art of axe throwing🔥

Biles wins 25th gold medal in Germany

Simone Biles is once again proving there’s no sport she can’t master. The Olympic gymnast showed off her expert axe throwing skills this week, perfectly hitting a bullseye.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in history with a total of 30 Olympic and world championship medals, tweeted out a video of her incredible axe throwing abilities on Thursday night, saying she was “SO STOKED” to nail it.

AXE 🪓 THROWING (I was SO STOKED) pic.twitter.com/7pmwIgSSYW— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 28, 2020

In the video, the 22-year-old gymnast shows off her perfect form, throwing the axe over her head and hitting the center of the target. She turns around shocked and jumps up and down, celebrating the accomplishment with friends.

The Olympian knows to quit when she’s ahead. At the end of the clip, Biles says, laughing and cheering, “Okay, I’m done!” When she’s not throwing axes over her head, Biles is preparing for the 2020 Olympics, taking place in Tokyo this summer. She recently teased a possible Olympic vault stunt on Twitter with the caption, “2020?”

2020 👀👀👀 ? pic.twitter.com/3QDjSOPYbH— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 3, 2020