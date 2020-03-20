🔥Watch: Simon Pegg Is Totally Unrecognizable In New Inheritance Trailer🔥

Simon Pegg might primarily be known as a comedy actor in the likes of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and Spaced, but his latest role in thriller Inheritance will make many people see him in a much different light.

The premise of the film reads as follows:

“The patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives.”

Building on that, the story sees Lauren (Lily Collins), the daughter in question, be given directions to an abandoned cabin in the woods whereupon she discovers Morgan (Simon Pegg), an emaciated captive chained to a wall in a makeshift prison constructed out of a subterranean bunker. The discovery is only the first of many that Lauren must endure, and as Morgan claims to know all her family’s dirty secrets, revelations begin to emerge of exactly what kind of shady dealings they’re involved in.

Like the best trailers, this one doesn’t actually reveal much of the plot, but shows just enough that your interest is piqued to want to know more, along with how its brief and ominous moments fit into the larger story.

The chess motifs repeated throughout the trailer suggest that whatever is going on is part of a much larger mystery that will gradually be revealed as the film progresses, and that the entire setup is resultant from a large game of psychological maneuvering where each player attempts to think multiple moves ahead of their opponent. It will revolve around Lauren’s gradual uncovering of what a ruthless and thoroughly unpleasant individual her father was, and most likely that his death was not from natural causes.

The presence of Pegg might briefly make people mistake Inheritance for containing some comedic elements, along with his disheveled appearance being not entirely dissimilar to how he looked in A Fantastic Fear of Everything, but just from watching this trailer, it soon becomes apparent just how pervasively sinister a tale it actually is.