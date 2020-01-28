🔥WATCH | Shahrukh Khan pushes fan at airport who tries to take selfie with him🔥

Bollywood celebrities at Akash Ambani,s engagement with Shloka Mehta













At times it becomes very difficult for celebs to handle fans who suddenly bump into them. Recently Bollywood’s superstar Shahrukh Khan got into a scuffle with a fan at the airport. Shahrukh got so annoyed when a fan tried to forcibly take a selfie with the actor that he was left with no option but to push the fan aside, Shahrukh immediately ran inside the airport before the fan could get closer. While the audio does not indicate what the problem was, it clearly shows the actor getting angry.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Shahrukh has not made any announcement on signing any future projects. There have been various speculations about Shahrukh signing a film soon but no official confirmation has been made as of now.

There were several reports that suggested Shahrukh’s involvement in producing some amazing movies, the actor is currently reading scripts to pick the right one.

A few days ago, it was reported that Shahrukh Khan will be starring in a Tamil film Sanki directed by Tamil director Atlee. It was revealed by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on his twitter handle, but none of them have confirmed the news.

Its been a year since Shahrukh was seen on the big screen. We are sure SRK fans are eagerly waiting for the big news.

Shahrukh Khan regrets making ‘Zero’

In a recent interview, Shahrukh spoke about his failures, hits and much more. When asked about the failure of his last release Zer,o which did not get a good response from the audience, Shahrukh admitted of having made bad films. The actor further stated that he cannot intellectualise, simplify or oversimplify a failure or a success with thirty years of experience in the field of filmmaking.