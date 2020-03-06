🔥Watch Scarlett Johansson Try To Spoil Black Widow’s Action In New Set Video🔥

Among the blockbuster franchises in Hollywood, films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe manage to be the most secretive, while also being the subjects of the most intense speculation (sorry Star Wars, but a lot about The Rise of Skywalker was leaked online in advance). Everyone involved in these productions (sans maybe Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo) keeps a tight lid on things, lest any secrets get out. But what happens when a master spy is involved? Watch below as Scarlett Johansson tries to spoil Black Widow’s action in a new set video.

Okay, maybe I overestimated her. It seems that Scarlett Johansson is not a master spy, and despite once voicing a highly advanced artificial intelligence in Her, it turns out the actress is not all that great with technology. But hey, that just proves what a great actress she is, and I suppose it’s the thought that counts.

In the video, the actress appears on the Black Widow set with C-Stands, lights and gaff tape in the background, so you know it’s legit. She’s using her phone on set, which by her own admission is a big no-no, lest any pictures get out and potentially spoil the film. But as many have found out, you don’t tell Natasha Romanoff what to do, so Scarlett Johansson bucked the rules to try (emphasis on try) to and give fans a glimpse of Black Widow.

And in Scarlett Johansson’s defense, you do get a glimpse. If you go frame by frame you can see two characters standing opposite one another against a green screen. Speculate away! The actress then ‘accidentally’ switches to her phone’s front-facing camera. So while we don’t get a look at whatever she describes as “pretty cool” and “a lot to take in,” we do get to see some general behind-the-scenes ambience, so there’s that.

Scarlet Johansson also tries to spoil another cast member, but to no avail. The actress clearly knows the various rumors out there about what other MCUers might show up in Black Widow, particularly Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. It seems like whomever she’s talking to is a guy and he apparently has a new haircut (Tom Holland?).

The Oscar-nominated actress (should be a winner, but whatever) then tries to give fans something really good by showing off an action scene being filmed. We hear machine gun fire and what sounds like a crash and massive explosion. Given the trailers, I think it’s safe to say we’ll be seeing a lot of that kind of thing when Black Widow hits theaters in May.

In reality, this video is to promote a contest to meet Scarlett Johansson at the Black Widow premiere and after-party. The winner and a guest will be flown out to Los Angeles and stay in a four-star hotel. They will get to attend the premiere of the movie and hang out at the after-party, where they will get to do vodka shots with Scarlett Johansson herself.

For a chance to win, fans can go to Omaze. Entries require a donation, but this is all to promote a good cause. The Omaze contest supports Solar Responders in order to help first responders save lives with renewable energy. Solar Responders install solar panels and battery storage options on first responder stations to help provide a reliable and renewable backup power source for these responders and the communities they serve.

It’s a good cause and there are certainly worse ways to spend an evening than going to the Black Widow premiere and hanging out and doing shots with ScarJo.

Black Widow opens in theaters on May 1. Check out our 2020 Release Schedule to see what else is coming out this year.