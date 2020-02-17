🔥Watch Robert Downey Jr. Work To Find The Right Emotion For Iconic Avengers: Endgame Line🔥

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

“Whatever it takes.” Those three words defined a course of action that Avengers: Endgame would see its iconic heroes taking some pretty big risks, with the ultimate sacrifice coming from one of their own. But as you’ll see below, it was a journey that needed a special sort of call to action; one that saw Robert Downey Jr. practicing on set, just to make sure he got it right.

As the cinematic face of Tony Stark, as well as his superhero alter ego Iron Man, Downey essentially said goodbye to the character he’d been playing since 2008’s cinematic ignition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only does that sort of occasion call for the right dialogue, it also needs the right intonation.

With Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely’s Avengers: Endgame dialogue sitting in front of him, this Instagram video shows how dedicated Robert Downey Jr. was when it came to getting that line absolutely correct. The particularly important passage in the lines being recited are the ones that Downey seems to be testing out, as he repeats “Whatever it takes” twice before launching into the rest of the moment’s wording.

Robert Downey Jr. is really in the zone with this line reading too, as you can see him digging into the urgency of the moment after that reworking the opening. Judging by the final product that Avengers: Endgame became, and the fact that the man himself actually helped tweak his own dialogue into adding the catchphrase to end all catchphrases, it’s a bit of an understatement to say that this work paid off.

Perhaps the most fitting aspect about this Avengers: Endgame video dropping at this particular moment in time is the fact that recently we learned that Downey was actually nervous about landing the lead in Iron Man so long ago. In the span of a decade, it’s still amazing to think that Robert Downey Jr. went from pretending to be Tony Stark to ace an audition to now being undeniably associated with the character for life.

In a finale truly worthy of a hero, Avengers: Endgame saw its star rise to the enviable position as the highest grossing film in the history of Hollywood. It’s thanks to the efforts of the entire cast that the story completing The Infinity Saga managed to break every record that stood in its way, pleasing fans all over the world in the process.

Though without Robert Downey Jr. lighting the way for the Marvel Studios superheroes that would follow, we may never have seen such an event take place; and for his hard work, we are thankful. Whether the rumors of Tony Stark’s supposed return to the MCU in some way, shape, or form pan out, we’ll always have this impressive run to look back on in utter delight.

