🔥Watch: Remembering Kobe and Gigi Bryant🔥

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month will be honored Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony, called “A Celebration of Life,” will begin at 10 a.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET.Thousands of fans are expected to attend the sold-out public memorial. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.The event will be streamed live on CBSN and in the video player above.

2m ago

The significance of 2-24-20

Earlier this month, Vanessa Bryant spoke about the symbolism of the memorial’s date: 2-24-20. Kobe wore No. 24 for the final decade of his career and Gigi wore No. 2. Kobe and Vanessa spent 20 years together, the same amount of years he spent with the Los Angeles Lakers.

5m ago

Officials try to limit outside crowds

In a statement, the Los Angeles Lakers said the memorial will not be shown on screens outside the arena, a move to limit massive crowds that flocked outside the arena after Bryant’s death. They advised fans without tickets to watch the ceremony on television or online. “If you don’t have tickets and credentials, you will not be allowed into this venue. The point there is: do not impact the rest of the Los Angeles downtown community by trying to come here and be part of something that you’ll not be a part of,” Police Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference Friday.