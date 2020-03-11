🔥Watch: New Mutants TV Spot Features The Heroes Using Their Powers🔥

The New Mutants is less than a month away from finally hitting theaters and fans everywhere can’t wait to see the long-awaited feature. Earlier marketing suggested the Josh Boone-directed motion picture was going to go heavy on the horror, but the latest TV spot, titled “Attitude,” indicates an apparent shift in marketing, as it reveals the characters using their powers and makes the film look more like your typical MCU effort.

As you can see above, we get our first glimpse of Charlie Heaton’s Cannonball blasting off and Henry Zaga’s Bobby heating things up by going into full Sunspot mode. But the true highlight of the video is Anya Taylor-Joy’s Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik, who shows off her magical abilities armed with a badass blue sword. It seems The New Mutants could end up being just as action-packed and humorous as the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, which should please general audiences.

MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom

That being said, the last two spots continued the terrifying theme complete with creepy music and some rather haunting imagery. We know that the movie draws from the “Demon Bear” storyline from the comics as well, which reads like an 80s Stephen King story. It’s also said to take inspiration from Wes Craven films and even contains an homage to Nightmare on Elm Street 3. But Boone has also indicated that the pic will make audiences cry and also features a beautiful same-sex story, so right now, we frankly have no idea what to expect.

In any case, given how good both the action and horror aspects of the film look, we’re definitely looking forward to seeing The New Mutants when it arrives in theaters on April 3rd, 2020.