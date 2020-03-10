🔥Watch: Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Gets A Bloody Red Band Trailer🔥

Scorpion has sworn revenge in Mortal Kombat Legends, and that can only mean one thing… blood. Lots and lots of blood.

Next month, Warner Bros. Animation and NetherRealm Studios will premiere a feature-length animated film entitled Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, and it’s every bit as gruesome as one would expect from a franchise known (and indeed celebrated) for its blood, gore, and toe-curling fatalities.

Much to the surprise of no one, Scorpion’s Revenge will be rated R when it makes its way to 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on April 28th – those who prefer digital can expect NetherRealm’s actioner to drop on April 14th – and to stir excitement, IGN has premiered a suitably gruesome trailer for Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

The footage, embedded above, gives us our first real look at the animated film in action, not to mention a tantalizing snippet of Joel McHale (Community, Supergirl) and Dexter alum Jennifer Carpenter as Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade, respectively.

Directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham), Scorpion’s Revenge features a script from Jeremy Adams, best known for his work on both Supernatural and Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans.

Alongside McHale and Carpenter in the voice booth are Jordan Rodrigues (Liu Kang), Mortal Kombat X star Patrick Seitz (Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi), Steve Blum (Sub-Zero), Artt Butler (Shang Tsung), Darin De Paul (Quan Chi), Robin Atkin Downes (Kano), David B. Mitchell (Raiden), Ike Amadi (Jax Briggs), and Kevin Michael Richardson as the formidable four-armed Shokan, Goro.

Expect Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge to be dragged kicking and screaming onto Blu-ray and DVD on April 28th – precisely two weeks after its initial debut across digital platforms.