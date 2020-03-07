🔥Watch: Michael Returns In Terrifying Halloween Kills Fan Trailer🔥

Who would’ve thought they might squeeze more juice from the Halloween franchise? Again then, when you obtain the original scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis, to come back, the fans will probably return aswell plus they certainly did, as 2018’s reboot was an enormous success, earning a lot more than $250 million at the domestic box office.

The ending to the film implied that that has been it, though. Forget about Michael Myers. Although, doesn’t every Halloween movie end this way? Yes, Michael is hardly ever really gone for long and we’re now getting not just one but two more sequels from Curtis and director David Gordon Green. Halloween Kills arrives later this season and Halloween Ends releases in October of 2021.

But we don’t need to wait that long to visit a sneak peek of what the initial sequel might appear to be, as Billy Crammer, fan-trailer editor extraordinaire, has another excellent preview for all of us. And you could take a look on your own in the ball player up above.

What’s great concerning this particular video is that it incorporates the awesome Netflix show Mindhunter, that is about the start of the FBI’s efforts to profile serial killers and find out about why is them tick to be able to catch others by conducting interviews with incarcerated murderers.

Actually, watching this trailer makes me think they ought to execute a Netflix series where police interviews movie killers like Myers, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Krueger, etc. That’d be considered a pretty neat idea and would check off the shared universe box that so many studios crave.

I assume the only hang up the phone will be the rights to different characters, but surely they are able to out work that. After all, if Sony and Disney will come to create Spider-Man in to the MCU together, then why can’t we get those weird folks from Us and Pennywise in exactly the same room? People would watch the hell out of this.

Anyways, Halloween Kills opens on October 16th, 2020 which new fan trailer from Crammer has us pretty hyped for this.