🔥Watch: MCU Villains Unite In Incredible Dark Avengers Fan Trailer🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen so many great superhero teams just like the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Defenders and, needless to say, the Avengers, with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four soon to check out. The franchise has already established a complete large amount of success uniting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to remove the forces of evil, then, but imagine if the tables were turned and the only real expect humanity was the criminals. Or, more specifically, the Dark Avengers?

Hollywood’s been attempting to put together an excellent villain team-up film for quite a while now and the outcomes haven’t been that ideal. David Ayer’s awful Suicide Squad is obtaining a complete revamp with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Sony attemptedto shotgun the Sinister Six into The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which killed the franchise inevitably. So, it’s safe to state the hasn’t determined how exactly to unite the worst of the worst to save lots of your day yet.

The MCU includes a smorgasbord of great villains and antiheroes which are formidable threats by themselves, but keep these things get together and that’s a battle that fans would without doubt camp out for weekly to see. Even though there’s no word yet on in case a Dark Avengers movie is definitely next on the agenda, one talented individual has created a video of what this endeavor could appear to be.

YouTuber Billy Crammer has taken viewers another thought-provoking concept preview for a Dark Avengers film that’s stacked with some fan-favorites. Wolverine, Vulture, Venom, the Punisher, Kingpin, Bullseye and Morbius all make an appearance in this thrilling fan creation, which teases what may potentially be considered a pretty great movie.

As stated above, there’s been no official word on a project such as this happening, but you can find rumored to be three Avengers movies in development and something of these is reported to be some form of spin on the Dark Avengers. Marvel also allegedly has big plans for both Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom, two characters who’ve ties with the sinister team in the comics.

