🔥Watch: Matrix 4 Set Video Might Reveal Trinity’s New Powers🔥

A video from the set of the hugely anticipated Matrix 4 has caused quite the stir online tonight, with many concluding that it could possibly highlight a significant change that one of the main characters may experience. As you can see above, it appears that Trinity is able to fly just like Neo did several times in previous Matrix iterations.

Fans everywhere were thrilled at the shocking news that a fourth film in the sci-fi franchise was in development, and they were even more surprised that their favorite characters would be back in the mix. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will all return along with new additions such as Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Gross, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. While the players involved have been made public, the plot is still unknown.

Details of what will happen in The Matrix 4 are being kept under wraps for the moment, and understandably so, leaving fans forced to piece together what they can from whatever leaks they can get their hands on. Speaking of which, the latest glimpse of the behind the scenes action comes in the form of a video, featuring what appears to be Reeves and Moss’ stand-ins doing a wire stunt. It seems that Neo and Trinity are leaping off a building, possibly about to take off to their next location.

In the previous films, Neo consistently did his “Superman” thing to save the day, and it seems that Trinity might be able to pull off the same shocking ability in the fourth Matrix chapter. It did take Neo a bit of practice to grasp the knowledge of flight fully, so if he is, in fact, teaching Trinity the ropes on defying gravity, she’ll understandably need to learn how in the same manner he did – the hard way.

Whether or not Trinity will gain Neo-like powers in the upcoming feature is still yet to be determined, of course, but what we do know for sure is that we’ll have all the answers we need when The Matrix 4 hits theaters on May 21st, 2021.