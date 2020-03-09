🔥Watch live: White Households coronavirus briefing with markets in free fall🔥

CBSN

Members of the coronavirus task force are briefing reporters at the White House Monday at 5: 30 p.m. ET, with the markets in free fall over fears of the spreading virus.

The Trump administration has tried to push the message that it includes a handle on the herpes virus, since it continues to spread even. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a high immunologist with the National Institutes of Health, said on Sunday the united states has moved at night “containment” phase and is currently in the “mitigation” phase.”We have been with this from day one,” Health insurance and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Fox News Monday morning.

The economic uncertainty about coronavirus pushed the markets into free fall Monday, with U.S. stocks dropping a shocking 7% as markets opened Monday morning. Azar said the president “gets the tools and knows the various tools” to help keep the economy strong. A number of the greatest concern on the epidemic lies with the administration’s failure to obtain sufficient tests out quickly enough. President Trump said on Friday you can find enough tests for anybody who would like one, a claim contradicted by their own top health officials. Saturday on, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said U.S. public health labs now have enough kits to check 75,000 people, and another 2.1 million tests for COVID-19 will be shipped by manufacturers to commercial labs by Monday.