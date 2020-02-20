🔥Watch live: Trump rallies supporters in Colorado Springs🔥

CBSN

President Trump is drumming up support in Colorado Springs, Colorado, with a rally Thursday night, plowing through his four-day West Coast swing. He also rallied in Phoenix on Wednesday during the Democratic debate, and he’ll hold a third rally in Las Vegas on Friday.

The president’s trip, part fundraising, part official events and part campaigning, comes days ahead of major primary contests. The Nevada GOP canceled its caucus contest this year, as did Arizona. California and Colorado will vote on Super Tuesday.How to watch Trump’s rallyWhat: “Keep America Great” rallyDate: Thursday, February 20, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET Location: The Broadmoor World Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado Online stream: Watch in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Colorado Springs, where the president is rallying Thursday night, has been a stronghold for evangelical Christians, a key component of his base.

In recent days, Mr. Trump has been attacking former New York City Michael Bloomberg, who has been saturating the airwaves with more television ad spending than anyone else running for president, including Mr. Trump.”Is corrupt Bloomberg News going to say what a pathetic debater Mini Mike is, that he doesn’t respect our great farmers, or that he has violated campaign finance laws at the highest and most sinister level with “payoffs” all over the place?” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.