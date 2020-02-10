watch-live:-trump-meets-with-governors-at-white-house

🔥Watch live: Trump meets with governors at White House🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

President Trump is meeting with GOP governors at the White House Monday, as he continues to bask in his Senate acquittal last week and prepares to head to New Hampshire for a rally. 

Mr. Trump spent part of his weekend blasting Democrats who voted for impeachment, but his schedule Monday makes the point that he’s doing the business of governing. After meeting with governors, he’ll speak off-camera with families of the mass shooting victims. Then, he heads to New Hampshire for a rally ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

How to watch:

What: President Trump meets with governors at White House
Date: February 10, 2020 
Time: 11 a.m.
Location:  White House State Dining Room 
Online stream: Live on CBSN – in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device 

The president has insisted his acquittal in the Senate equates to total vindication, even though some Republican senators said they thought the president’s behavior was wrong or inappropriate. 

Mr. Trump is expected to handily win New Hampshire, with his only challengers on the ballot being former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former Congressman Joe Walsh, who has already dropped out of the race. 

