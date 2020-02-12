🔥Watch live: Trump meets with Ecuador’s president at White House🔥

February 12, 2020 / 11:18 AM

President Trump is meeting with Ecuadoran President Lenín Moreno at the White House Wednesday, as the president is consumed by domestic politics. The White House has given few specifics on what topics their meeting will cover.

"This visit is an opportunity to expand the new and positive bilateral relationship that the United States has built with Ecuador. We look forward to discussing ways to strengthen our ties with Ecuador to foster democracy and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere," press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a recent statement. The president's official business — meeting with foreign leaders and addressing policy issues — continues even as he fires off tweets blasting potential Democratic opponents and praising Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" in the case of his longtime associate Roger Stone. Federal prosecutors had initially recommended a sentence ranging from seven years to nine years for Barr, but the Justice Department intervened, suggesting that sentence was too harsh and declining to make any sentencing recommendation. All four federal prosecutors handling Stone's case withdrew from it.