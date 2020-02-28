🔥Watch live: Trump holds rally in South Carolina ahead of Democratic primary🔥

CBSN

President Trump is holding a rally in South Carolina Friday, the night before Democratic voters participate in the state’s primary.

The rally comes amid growing concerns about the new coronavirus. The president announced this week that Vice President Mike Pence will be overseeing the administration’s coronavirus response.How to watch Trump’s rally todayWhat: President Trump holds a rally in South CarolinaDate: Friday, February 28, 2020Time: 7 p.m. ETLocation: North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center, North Charleston, South CarolinaOnline stream: Watch live in the player above and on your mobile or streaming deviceMr. Trump has held rallies in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada shortly before each of those primaries and caucuses.