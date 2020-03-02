🔥Watch live: Trump holds rally in Charlotte, North Carolina🔥

CBSN

President Trump is rallying his base in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday night. North Carolina is one of 14 states casting ballots on Super Tuesday.

Mr. Trump, who was in South Carolina for a rally Friday, has continued to criticize his potential Democratic opponents as they wage their own internal battle. Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer have dropped out of the race since Saturday’s South Carolina primary, winnowing the field, as Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders appear to be the front-runners going into the biggest delegate day of the primary season. How to watch:What: President Trump holds “Make America Great Again” rallyDate: March 2, 2020 Time: 7 p.m. ET Location: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Meanwhile, the president is trying to manage the fallout and preparation over the spreading coronavirus, which claimed its second life in the U.S. on Sunday. Mr. Trump told reporters Monday his rallies are safe,” as concerns grow about mass gatherings, like political rallies.

Both deaths from the virus so far have been in Washington state. The administration insists its response has been swift, and at his rally on Friday, the president touted how no one had died from the virus, a fact that quickly changed. Eric Trump claimed on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning that Democrats have been “hoping and wishing for something bad the entire time” and are “going to use coronavirus for the same thing,” to hurt the president. Mr. Trump too has blamed Democrats for “fear mongering” over the virus, following the “impeachment hoax.””I was criticized by the Democrats when I closed the Country down to China many weeks ahead of what almost everyone recommended. Saved many lives,” Mr. Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Dems were working the Impeachment Hoax. They didn’t have a clue! Now they are fear mongering. Be calm & vigilant!” Vice President Mike Pence and Pence’s top coronavirus response aide are delivering a press conference at the White House at 5 p.m., while the president is en route to North Carolina.