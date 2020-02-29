🔥Watch live: Trump holds press conference on coronavirus developments🔥

President Trump will be updating the country on his administration’s efforts to address the new coronavirus on Saturday afternoon, just before he addresses a national gathering of conservatives in Washington.

At a rally in South Carolina on Friday the president remained optimistic about containing the coronavirus and said the threat to the American people remains low. He also touted his own early actions as the cause for this, and accused Democrats of politicizing coronavirus and called it their new “hoax.” “They have no clue. They don’t have any clue,” he said Friday. “They can’t even count votes in Iowa. This is their new hoax, but you know we did something that’s been pretty amazing. We have 15 people (with coronavirus) in this massive country and because of the fact that we went early, we went early, we could’ve had a lot more than that. We’re doing great.”

The president's optimism comes after the CDC said overnight it is aware of four new "presumptive positive cases" of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the United States.Since the president made his initial remarks on coronavirus, a Health and Human Services whistleblower alleged that more than a dozen health workers were sent to aid with evacuees from China without proper training or appropriate protective gear. The White House also announced Friday that a planned meeting of ASEAN leaders scheduled for March in Las Vegas would be canceled amid coronavirus concerns. On Wednesday, the president announced he would put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of efforts to tackle the coronavirus, as the administration seeks to reassure the public and the markets amid the global coronavirus outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned Americans to prepare for disruptions to their lives and said the spread of the virus in the country is not a matter of if, but when. Mr. Trump appeared to disagree with that assessment, saying, "I don't think it's inevitable," though he added, "It possibly will. It could be at a very small level or it could be at a larger level. Whatever happens, we're totally prepared."Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar remains the head of the president's coronavirus task force, but Pence said the administration would add personnel to the White House to address the outbreak, and work closely with Congress to address the situation.Gaby Ake and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.