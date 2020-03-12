Watch live: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, city leaders to give update on coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city leaders will address the media at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on local precautions as the coronavirus COVID-19 spreads in the U.S. and around the world. Watch the press conference here: Other city leaders in charge of public safety, courts and emergency management departments were also expected to be in attendance at the press conference at City Hall. Those include: Presiding Judge Rex Burlison, Dr. Fredrick Echols with the St. Louis Health Department, Director of the Department of Public Safety Judge Jimmie Edwards, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, St. Louis Fire Department Chief Dennis Jenkerson, and Commissioner of the City of St. Louis Emergency Management Agency Gary Christman.Reporter Erin Heffernan of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

For about 14 days, individuals under self-quarantine can’t go to “work, school or any other public places where they could have contact with others.”

‘Surgical masks won’t protect us from getting the virus — they just protect us from infecting someone else.’

Closures have long been a U.S. response to influenza, a dangerous and highly contagious disease for students. But health authorities are rethinking their approach for coronavirus, shown to have limited effects on children.

