🔥Watch live: McConnell slams Schumer’s comments on Supreme Court justices🔥

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is making remarks on the Senate floor Thursday slamming Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for comments that appeared to threaten Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions,” Schumer said during aĀ rallyĀ held in front of the Supreme Court as the justices met inside for oral arguments in a caseĀ challenging a Louisiana abortion law.Ā “The bottom line is very simple: We will stand with the American people. We will stand with American women. We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues that you’re going to be gone in November, and you will never be able to do what you’re trying to do now ever ever again.”

Chief Justice John Roberts denounced Schumer’s comments Wednesday, calling Schumer’s remarks “inappropriate” and “dangerous” in a rare statement.”Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” Roberts said in the statement released by the Supreme Court.Ā After Roberts responded, Schumer spokesman Justin Goodman said the Democratic leader’s comments “were a reference to the political price Senate Republicans will pay for putting these justices on the court, and a warning that the justices will unleash a major grassroots movement on the issue of reproductive rights against the decision.”Ā Goodman accused the chief justice of amplifying “the right wing’s deliberate misinterpretation” of Schumer’s remarks while ignoring the president’sĀ recent criticismsĀ of liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an indication that Roberts “does not just call balls and strikes.”In his confirmation hearing in 2005, Roberts compared judges to baseball umpires, saying it is his “job to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat.”