🔥Watch: Liam Neeson Joins Keanu Reeves In John Wick: Chapter 4 Fan Trailer🔥

The movie business may have ground to a halt, but that hasn’t quite stopped all movie content from being produced. It turns out people can still make fan trailers from the comfort of their homes. Like this John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser, for example. I say this, but I don’t possess a neon-lit sign pointing you in the direction of it. You’re going to have to imagine one pointing up at the box above. There you go. YouTuber StryderHD’s “John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser trailer concept,” as they put it.

Fan trailers have an unusual primacy in the current climate. With every film that was due to release this spring (and likely summer, too) put into an indeterminate deepfreeze, no legit trailer is going to be aired anytime soon. Work like this is, for now, the closest thing we’ve got, and we might have to buckle up for more in the coming months. Thankfully, though, StryderHD’s stuff is always excellent and this one is no different.

Alternatively, if fan trailers aren’t your thing (I confess, they aren’t mine), there’s a history in cinema’s worth of trailers available to watch on the internet, specifically YouTube. Just over a year ago to the day, in fact, the feature length trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3 debuted. The film didn’t do the teaser’s brilliance justice, though. Man, I was hyped by it.

Going slightly further back, I’ve mentioned before my love for the original Suicide Squad Comic-Con trailer. Too bad the movie was a stinker, eh? Anyways, if you’ve got any favourite film trailers of your own, you’re welcome to leave a comment. I mean, you’re welcome to leave a comment anyway, but keeping to the brief of the article would be preferable. John Wick: Chapter 4 fan stuff and all. It’s not like you’re ever going to catch me saying comments are entirely unwelcome.